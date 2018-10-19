Days Gone Delayed to April 2019 - News

Sony today revealed in a PlayStation Blog post that Days Gone, which had been due to launch on February 22nd, has now been delayed to April 26th 2019.

The move was made to avoid the crowded launch window and to allow Bend Studio to further improve the game:

"We recently decided to move the release of Days Gone from the crowded February timeframe to April 26, 2019. While the studio is eager to see Days Gone in the hands of fans, Bend Studio will take the opportunity to further polish Days Gone."

The blog post also confirms a November 6th 2018 launch for Déraciné, and rough launch windows of Spring 2019 for both Concrete Genie and Everybody’s Golf VR.

