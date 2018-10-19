Days Gone Delayed to April 2019 - NewsCraig Snow , posted 14 hours ago / 910 Views
Sony today revealed in a PlayStation Blog post that Days Gone, which had been due to launch on February 22nd, has now been delayed to April 26th 2019.
The move was made to avoid the crowded launch window and to allow Bend Studio to further improve the game:
"We recently decided to move the release of Days Gone from the crowded February timeframe to April 26, 2019. While the studio is eager to see Days Gone in the hands of fans, Bend Studio will take the opportunity to further polish Days Gone."
The blog post also confirms a November 6th 2018 launch for Déraciné, and rough launch windows of Spring 2019 for both Concrete Genie and Everybody’s Golf VR.
If it helps polish the game, its good for me :-)
Needed extra time for the zombie bears to hibernate :(
Another of the handful of games I'm looking forward to delayed :/ At least it's only a couple of months this time.
I am perfectly ok with that. Even if its just to avoid the crowd, that works personally. Will have my hands full with RE and KH and probably metro.
Reminds of when Uncharted moved. That worked out perfectly for them. They avoided Tomb raider/Fallout and got a month all to themselves.
I was expecting a delay and here it is.
Huh...i've been so occupied with other games that I forgot they had a release date for this already. Well im fine with the delay.
Good thing for me as Metro Exodus takes priority in Feb.
