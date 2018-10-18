Rockstar Reveals Red Dead Redemption 2 File Size on PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 743 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Rockstar Games has revealed the file size for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here is the amount of space required for each version of the game:

Disc Installation:

PS4 - 99 GB installation space

Xbox One - 107 GB installation space

Digital Installation:

PS4 - 99 GB installation space with an additional 50GB for the installation process

Xbox One - 107 GB installation space

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles