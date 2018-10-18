4 Xbox 360 Valve Games Get Xbox One X Enhancements - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced the Xbox One Backward Compatible version of four Xbox 360 Valve games have been enhanced for owners of the Xbox One. The four games are Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, The Orange Box, and Portal: Still Alive.





"Xbox 360 games enhanced for Xbox One X run at a higher resolution and 9X the original pixel count," reads the blog post. "The power of Xbox One X enables the Xbox 360 emulator to showcase the very best version possible with the existing assets—all without touching the game code. Today’s additions join the 17 previously released enhanced Xbox 360 titles like Red Dead Redemption and Skate 3 for a total of 21 Xbox One X Enhanced Xbox 360 games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles