Super Mario Odyssey Gets Zombie Mario Outfit

Nintendo has released a new outfit for Mario to wear in Super Mario Odyssey. Once the main story is completed the Zombie Headwear & Zombie Outfit will be made available in the shop.

A new special outfit has been added to #SuperMarioOdyssey! After youâ€™ve finished the main story, check out the shop to find the Zombie Headwear & Zombie Outfit. pic.twitter.com/U4zdMgXRxn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 18, 2018

Super Mario Odyssey is available for the Nintendo Switch.

