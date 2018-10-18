Super Mario Odyssey Gets Zombie Mario Outfit

Super Mario Odyssey Gets Zombie Mario Outfit - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 259 Views

Nintendo has released a new outfit for Mario to wear in Super Mario Odyssey. Once the main story is completed the Zombie Headwear & Zombie Outfit will be made available in the shop.

Super Mario Odyssey is available for the Nintendo Switch.

3 Comments

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (9 minutes ago)

Surprisingly gruesome for Mario, I imagine that China is not going to be getting this ;-) jk

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (11 minutes ago)

Looks cool for Halloween. But I would've really lost my shit if Nintendo contacted Michael Jackson's people and worked out a deal for a Thriller costume! THAT would've been awesome!

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (10 minutes ago)

SEGA does what Nintendon't

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (15 minutes ago)

Eek!! XD

