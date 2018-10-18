Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

CD Projekt RED has released the gameplay trailer for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.



Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will launch for Windows PC on October 23 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 4.

