Resident Evil 2 Teaser Reveals Claire Redfield’s Military Costume - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has released a teaser video on Twitter for Resident Evil 2 that reveals Claire Redfield’s Military Costume.

Roll out, Redfield! Check out Claire's "Military" costume, available in both the Deluxe and Collector's Editions of Resident Evil 2! #RE2 pic.twitter.com/d0mhe6P1vf — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 18, 2018

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles