Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Earns Over $500 Million in 3 Days - News

/ 504 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Activision announced Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII earned more than $500 million in sell-through worldwide in its first three days on sale. The game also set a new franchise record for "most combined players, average hours per player and total number of hours played, on current generation consoles."

"Black Ops 4 is off to a blockbuster start. Our player counts and hours played are up year over year, our viewership on Twitch has set new standards and is showing just how fun Blackout is to play and to watch, and the weekend results yet again put Call of Duty at that highest tier of entertainment," said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty.





"Our digital sales results have been record-breaking across all platforms, and the overall performance strong. We’re really excited about Black Ops 4’s momentum. There’s much more to come, we’re just getting started."

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles