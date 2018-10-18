Insomniac Games Designer Shares Production Images of Marvel's Spider-Man - News

Insomniac Games designer Josue Benavidez has shared some images on Twitter of Marvel’s Spider-Man that showcases what the game looked like during development.

First batch of before and after shots for #Blocktober of city layout work I did on #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/03ldxT9eoc — Josue Benavidez (@JosueNBenavidez) October 17, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for the PlayStation 4.

