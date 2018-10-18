Rocket League Xbox One X Support Arrives in Early December - News

Developer Psyonix announced Rocket League will be getting Xbox One X support in early December, with support for 4K resolution, 60 frames-per-second and HDR.

Rocket League is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

