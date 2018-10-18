Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker DLC Trailer Features The Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker that introduces the Hiruzen Sarutobi DLC.

The character is available today for free as part of the latest update. If you pruchase the Special Master: Ninjutsu Training Vol. 2 DLC for $3.99, it will unlock Hiruzen Sarutobi as a Master Character and grant players access to his move set, costume and weapons for their own in-game avatars.

View it below:

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles