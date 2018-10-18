Rise: Race the Future Gets Steam Release Date - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer VD-dev announced futuristic racing game, Rise: Race the Future, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on October 26.

View the gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Drift and slide like never before in an arcade rally game taken to the next level!

Rise: Race the Future is a racing game set in a near future where a new kind of wheel technology will let you drift on all type of terrains and especially on water.

Precision drifts, jumps and water zones.

The unique gameplay defined as “precision drifting” will suit every player looking for technical and precise controls combined with the immediate fun and ease of an arcade game.

Wide and technical tracks.

Natural environments are enriched and reimagined to create technical racetracks mixing multi-paths water zones and jumps. Inspired by retro arcade rally games the wide surfaces let the player enjoy long powerslides.

New boost system.

Players can master different techniques for overtaking and exiting a corner thanks to the combination of several boost systems which set the game apart from usual rally games.

The most addictive racing gameplay.

The vehicle dynamics is based on realistic physics tweaked to enhance the player’s drifting ability. The result makes the handling extremely natural, smooth and precise for the most rewarding driving experience.

Unlock futuristic race cars.

In addition to the arcade and championship mode, a challenge mode will let the player unlock the futuristic racing cars exclusively designed by Anthony Jannarelly.

