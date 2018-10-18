Fimbul Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher EuroVideo and developer Zaxis Games announced Fimbul will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on November 29, and for the Nintendo Switch in early 2019.

The Fimbulwinter – a season shrouded in legend, said to be the harbinger of the coming Ragnarök – has engulfed the high north. An old berserker named Kveldulver dies during an assault on his village, but destiny isn’t finished with him. Revived by the Norns, the sisters of fate, Kveldulver is chosen by the gods to fight the Jotun, a race of trolls, to prevent Ragnarök and the destruction of the world.

Fimbul’s comic book style provides a gorgeous backdrop for players as they forge their own story. The “Lifestring” feature empowers Kveldulver, allowing him to return to earlier points in the story and walk different fated paths. During his adventure, he’ll meet many characters, some of whom are like-minded and willing to support him on his journey. Hidden areas, encounters, and stories provide multiple incentives to see all possible outcomes.

Fimbul’s combat is simple to learn but hard to master. To prevail against enemy vikings, wolfs, monsters, and the giant Jotun, the protagonist has to collect special skills, items, and a variety of weapons.

