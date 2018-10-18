Stellaris: Console Edition Launches Q1 2019 for PS4, X1 - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Tatalus Media announced Stellaris: Console Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the first quarter of 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay, rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Whether you’re exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, console players have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting them than ever before.

Stellaris: Console Edition lets players:

Behold the enormity of space with procedurally generated galaxies with an untold number of planets to explore.

Encounter a myriad of wild, wacky, and dangerous alien races who may prove to be crucial trade partners or conquering forces hellbent on enslaving your civilization.

Take on strategic space warfare and resource management to ensure the survival and advancement of your empire.

Explore scientific anomalies and uncover technological wonders throughout the galaxy to mercilessly utilize them toward your own gains.

Govern your own fledgling empire and secure your power and agenda through manipulating internal policies, factions, traditions and more.

Stellaris: Console Edition Deluxe also includes the Plantoids Species Pack, Leviathans Story Pack, and the Utopia Expansion for the explorer ready to take on even more in their adventure. They will become available once they are released.

