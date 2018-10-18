Battlezone: Gold Edition Launches for Switch on November 8 - News

Developer Rebellion announced Battlezone: Gold Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 8. Pre-orders include a 15 percent discount.

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released as a PlayStation VR launch title and later for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, Battlezone offers hours of exhilarating, futuristic tank warfare in a stunning first-person view. Delivering a procedurally generated campaign for 1-4 players ensuring no two playthroughs are the same, and drop-in, drop-out online co-op play, Battlezone brings back one of gaming’s icons like never before.

Battlezone: Gold Edition includes the game and ALL the additional content ever released for it. That’s all the tank skins, bobbleheads, and horns, as well as the fantastic Classic Mode based on the original’s iconic 80s arcade cabinet.

Battlezone: Gold Edition is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

