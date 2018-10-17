Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut Headed to PS4 on October 30 - News

Game Grumps announced Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut is headed to the PlayStation 4 on October 30.

View the gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads. You and your daughter have just moved into the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay only to discover that everyone in your neighborhood is a single, dateable Dad! Will you go out with Teacher Dad? Goth Dad? Bad Dad? Or any of the other cool Dads in this game? With minigames, sidequests, and a variety of paths and endings, Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is this year’s most anticipated Dad-based game.

Key Features:

Seven dateable Dads

Dad character creator – Create your Dadsona!

Multiple endings per-Dad

Voiced by the Game Grumps and friends

Written by Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray

Artwork and pinups by Shanen Pae, J.N. Wiedle, Anna Pan, Tyson Hesse, Ellen Alsop, Evan Palmer, Ego

Rodriguez, and many more!

Original score by Jesse Cale

Dad-themed mini and micro games throughout each date path

So many Dad puns. Like, to the point where it made us all uncomfortable

Secretssssssss.

