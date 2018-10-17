Ultrafast Turn-Based Combat Game AVARIAvs Launches November 8 for Steam - News

Developer Juncture Media announced the "ultrafast turn-based combat" game , AVARIAvs, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on November 8 for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Basically, "Old-School Final Fantasy, but PvP."



In AVARIAvs, players select a party of 3 heroes to battle against an opponent’s party. During battle, opposing players choose their actions simultaneously and then witness the mayhem of their decisions. Combat rages on until one winner reigns victorious by decimating their opponent’s HP to zero.



Be warned however, battles that do not conclude promptly may be subject to JUDGEMENT…



With 16 unique heroes each equipped with 2 distinct archetypes, there are over 2,000 party combinations for you to discover and master. Crush your opponents with 200+ abilities and upgrade them in the heat of battle with AVARIA's Focus System. Out-level your foes mid-combat to unleash devastating Focusburns and gain the upper hand. Compete with players from around the globe with Online Matchmaking or enjoy Local Split-screen mode at home on the couch with a friend.



Experience the crippling effects of the AVARIA Battlesystem's "Real Life Debuffs" or turn them on your opponents for epic results! Inverted controls and scrambled menus are just a taste of some of the most brutal status effects found in AVARIAvs.



Game Modes:



Online Matchmaking

Online Private Match

Offline Splitscreen PvP

Offline "Vs Bots" 1-Player Practice mode

Build YOUR party, destroy the enemy, WIN!



