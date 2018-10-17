Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 228,775 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 14. That is higher than the 168,234 units sold by 2017's Call of Duty: WWII in its first week.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 44,070 units. The PS4 sold 25,472 units, the 3DS sold 6,946 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,506 units and Xbox One sold 233 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 228,775 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 63,451 (206,319) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 10/05/18) – 19,037 (64,204) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 13,224 (138,060) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,402 (326,018) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 8,767 (2,663,744) [PS4] Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart, 10/11/18) – 8,652 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,352 (1,797,018) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 7,590 (286,668) [PS4] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 5,355 (76,553) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,091 (1,134,189) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Limited Editions Included) (Falcom, 09/27/18) – 4,768 (101,961) [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 09/27/18) – 4,496 (35,885) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,032 (1,742,905) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,504 (1,828,729) [NSW] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 3,382 (24,820) [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 3,333 (34,014) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 3,258 (213,085) [PS4] Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE, 10/04/18) – 3,196 (8,160) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,971 (629,157)

