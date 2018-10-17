Drone Striker Out Now on PSVR - News

Publisher Winking Entertainment has released the virtual reality game, Drone Striker, on the PlayStation VR.

The story tells a war between humanity and artificial intelligence. As modern technology develops, AI robots gradually replaced soldier and police to protect the world. For a time, people and machine harmoniously created an ideal world. However, robots gradually grew self-conscious and determined that human is unsafe for the world. Artificial intelligence started a war against humanity. All AI robots no longer obey human orders. To save the human race, we can only count on ourselves.

