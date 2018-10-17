Hitman 2 First Elusive Target Portrayed by Sean Bean - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive announced actor Sean Bean stars as Mark Faba in Hitman 2's first Elusive Target mission. The mission will release on November 20 and will only be available for 10 days.

View the Sean Bean reveal trailer below:





Hitman 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles