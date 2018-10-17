Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Gets New Trailers - News

Atlus has released two new trailers for Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.

View trailers of the two games below:

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe on December 4.

