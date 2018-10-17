Co-Op Puzzle Game Deru: The Art of Cooperation Launches November 7 for NS, PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Ink Kit Studios announced co-op puzzle game, Deru: The Art of Cooperation, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on November 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

In this couch co-op experience two players team up to overcome the boundaries of shadow and light and succeed through teamwork, timing and tactics. Block streams for your partner, juggle your mass to make each other huge for traversing big streams. To succeed you have to communicate and plan together, fuse your brains and bring your co-op gaming skills on the next level.

Deru: The Art of Cooperation is more than your usual puzzle game, you need to have dexterity, precision and use strategic planning to reach the exit of each level.

Key Features:

Everybody can join! Friends, family and foes:

Enjoy beautiful abstract art while solving mind-bending puzzles

Elegance: Simple and easily understandable mechanics create complex and satisfying puzzles

Great atmospheric music

Multiple worlds packed with many brain twisting riddles

Couch Co-op: merge your brains together to overcome the streams and barriers

Single Player: Challenge your twin stick skills to tackle the puzzles solo

Sound and Music:

Michel Barengo created the music and soundscape for the game. A granular exploration of physicality which results in a soundscape in between the digital and real, which has been awarded with the “SUISA Swiss Games Music” prize.

