Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Winter Update to Add My Raid Mode

posted 6 hours ago

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be getting an update this winter that will add a "My Raid Mode," according to the latest issue of V-Jump.

My Raid Mode sees the player become the Supervillain raid boss by using new item, Crystal of the Dark Demon Realm. A one versus five battle against other players will take place.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

