Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Announced for Switch - News

Developer Dimps in the latest issue of V-Jump announced "super card battle adventure" game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced.

The game features over 1,160 cards from Dragon Ball Heroes 1 to 8 and Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission 1 and 2. There will be 350 characters included in the game.

