Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition DX Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition DX for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on December 27 for 6,800 yen. The digital version will be 10 percent off for the first two weeks.

A release in North America and Europe were not announced.

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition originally launched in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, and in 2014 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Thanks Famitsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

