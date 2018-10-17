Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition Delayed in Europe Until October 23 for PS4 - News

tri-Ace announced it has delayed the release of Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition for the PlayStation 4 in Europe from October 18 to October 23.

The release date of "RESONANCE OF FATE â„¢ 4K / HD EDITION - PS4" in Europe (https://t.co/lnzoFk5nKy) has been postponed to October 23, 2018. We sincerely apologize for the delay.#EoE #RESONANCEOFFATE — END OF ETERNITY å…¬å¼ (@EoE_OFFICIAL_TA) October 17, 2018

The PlayStation 4 version will still launch in North America and Japan on October 18, as well as the Windows PC version worldwide on the same day.

