Wreckfest Console Release Delayed to 2019

posted 8 hours ago

HQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment today announced that the console release of Wreckfest has been delayed.

Unfortunately for those who are anticipating the spiritual successor to FlatOut on consoles the delay is a lengthy one - exactly a year in fact. The game is now due to land on consoles on 20th November, 2019.

In the press release announcing the delay THQ offered the following 'anti-bullshit' quote from Roger Joswig, Senior Producer at THQ Nordic:

"Wreckfest for consoles will only be released as soon as we love playing it. After the fantastic release on PC, the benchmark for the console release is much higher. At this moment, the team needs more time to polish the multiplayer part, as well as the overall performance on the game to bring it up to par with the experience on PC. We are sorry for keeping fans waiting longer because of this. However, we already have compensation in the form of further vehicles, including a special crazy vehicle, in the works for consoles."

If you're not keen on waiting that long and have a decent PC rig then you can already purchase the PC version of the game.

