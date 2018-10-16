Omensight Headed to Switch in November - News

Spearhead Games announced the action murder-mystery game, Omensight, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in November.

A new action murder-mystery from the award-winning creators of Stories: The Path of Destinies.

You are the Harbinger, a mythical warrior who only appears in times of crisis. The land of Urralia is torn by war. But there is worse: as night falls, you witness the destruction of the world at the hands of a dark God.

As the eyes and the sword of Urralia, it is up to you to reverse this fate. All you know is that it started with a mysterious murder.

You are granted the power to relive the final day of Urralia. Lead the investigation as you decide how you spend each day.

Appear alongside characters who played a part in the apocalypse, fight with them or against them, and use your Omensight power to weave a new narrative. Through your decisions, your skills and your wits, change the course of the day and, perhaps, pave the way to a brighter future.

Featuring the top voice acting talents of Patricia Summersett (Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and Julian Casey (We Happy Few, Stories), and a stellar writing team including Nadim Boukhira (Stories), Genese Davis (The Holder’s Dominion), and Chris Avellone (Planescape: Torment, Pillars of Eternity).

Key Features:

Manipulate Time – An innovative narrative experience, seamlessly blending interactive story with action gameplay. Witness the outcome of events from different perspectives, and affect the outcomes through your actions.

– An innovative narrative experience, seamlessly blending interactive story with action gameplay. Witness the outcome of events from different perspectives, and affect the outcomes through your actions. Investigate A Mystery – Join a diverse cast of characters with mysterious roles to play in Urralia’s story – and each other’s.

– Join a diverse cast of characters with mysterious roles to play in Urralia’s story – and each other’s. Change Fate – Learn key information about specific characters, then help or hinder them to prevent the end of the world.

– Learn key information about specific characters, then help or hinder them to prevent the end of the world. Save Urralia – Fight using fluid, stylish combat that combines swordplay, magical abilities and time-manipulation.

