All 3 Crysis Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

Microsoft has added Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.
Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/Xe0hcBJQEN— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 16, 2018
Some other recently added games include Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Tomb Raider: Legend, Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary, and Prince of Persia.
I sure hope it can run it.
Feel like this is the sort of game that a remastered collection would have been more suitable for. Either way, it still feels like a series that has missed potential.
I would love a remaster. But ideally they would aim for 60 fps over graphics or at least give the option. These are older games so X1 and PS4 should have the CPU power needed.
It's odd how they offer this just after Crysis 2's online servers go down. There was great incentive to do that before.
This will be interesting to watch play out.
Awesome, I've been wanting these games on BC. This means they might actually be 30 fps now. On a 360 or PS3, you're often in the lower 20s.
