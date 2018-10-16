All 3 Crysis Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

All 3 Crysis Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 565 Views

Microsoft has added Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. 

Some other recently added games include Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD EditionMetal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD EditionCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Tomb Raider: LegendLara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary, and Prince of Persia.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments

TheBird
TheBird (6 hours ago)

I sure hope it can run it.

SecondWar
SecondWar (5 hours ago)

Feel like this is the sort of game that a remastered collection would have been more suitable for. Either way, it still feels like a series that has missed potential.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (5 hours ago)

I would love a remaster. But ideally they would aim for 60 fps over graphics or at least give the option. These are older games so X1 and PS4 should have the CPU power needed.

coolbeans
coolbeans (2 hours ago)

It's odd how they offer this just after Crysis 2's online servers go down. There was great incentive to do that before.

caffeinade
caffeinade (6 hours ago)

This will be interesting to watch play out.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (5 hours ago)

Awesome, I've been wanting these games on BC. This means they might actually be 30 fps now. On a 360 or PS3, you're often in the lower 20s.

