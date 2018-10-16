All 3 Crysis Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 565 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has added Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/Xe0hcBJQEN — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 16, 2018

Some other recently added games include Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Tomb Raider: Legend, Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary, and Prince of Persia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles