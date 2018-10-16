Pokémon GO Gets Pokémon from Generation IV This Week - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Niantic announced that Pokémon from the fourth generation of the franchise will start appearing in Pokémon GO this week. The new Pokémon will be released in waves over the coming weeks.

View the trailer for the new Pokémon below:

The fourth generation is Pokémon Diamond, Pokémon Pearl and Pokémon Platinum.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles