Super Pixel Racers Headed to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Month

PQube and H2 Interactive announced the pixel racing game, Super Pixel Racers, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 31.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Pixel Racers is a new top-down racer with punchy 2D pixel graphics, anarchic racing and a thumping 16-bit soundtrack. Thirteen challenging tracks and a range of unpredictable weather conditions put your drifting skills to the test. Meanwhile ruthless opponents look to check your progress at every turn – or better still – end your race altogether. Rise to the top in the single-player career mode, take on up to four friends in local multiplayer, or leave challengers from around the world in the dust with online multiplayer support for up to eight players.

Key Features:

13 Unique Racetracks – From desert dunes to the city streets. A host of unique pixel environments set the stage for some truly super pixel racing.

– From desert dunes to the city streets. A host of unique pixel environments set the stage for some truly super pixel racing. Hone Your Drifting, Score Some Nitro – The more you drift, the quicker your nitro gauge fills up. Use it for an instant hit of speed; equally useful for dodging obstacles or slamming into opponents.

– The more you drift, the quicker your nitro gauge fills up. Use it for an instant hit of speed; equally useful for dodging obstacles or slamming into opponents. Pick the Perfect Pixel Racer – As the courses get tougher, you’ll need a vehicle to match. Use your race winnings to unlock new vehicles – choose from pixel hot-hatches, pixel sport cars, and more! You can also upgrade and fine-tune your existing vehicle.

– As the courses get tougher, you’ll need a vehicle to match. Use your race winnings to unlock new vehicles – choose from pixel hot-hatches, pixel sport cars, and more! You can also upgrade and fine-tune your existing vehicle. Vehicle Damage and Explosion Mechanics – In-race collisions result in visible damage to your pixel racer. Try not to take on too many hits mind you…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

