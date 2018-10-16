Cosmic Horror Game Ode to a Moon Announced for PC - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Colorfiction has announced first person cosmic horror game, Ode to a Moon, for Windows PC. A release date was not announced.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ode to a Moon is a first person cosmic horror game that does not rely on jump scares or enacted violence but rather presents an incredibly oppressive atmosphere to overcome. You will explore the nostalgic suburbia of New England, its primeval misty forests and mountains, abandoned farmlands riddled with undulating ancient rock walls, the extravagant ruined castles and mills of long forgotten industrialists, neglected malls still packed full with the refuse of a society that has embraced e-commerce and so much more! Ode to a Moon was inspired by actual events and the general belief that Truth is oftentimes stranger than Fiction.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles