This Week's Deals With Gold - Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Bundle, Destiny 2: Forsaken - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 273 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 23 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 : Apocalypse
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield 1 : Turning Tides
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beyond Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Bridge Constructor
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bridge Constructor Stunts
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Burnout Paradise Remastered*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol.2*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|F1 2015*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|F1 2016*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|F1 2017*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|F1 2018*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Farming Simulator 17
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Fe*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frost*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Home Sweet Home
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Indie Bundle – Shiness & Seasons After Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 *
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mugsters
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|MXGP3*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|NBA 2K19 15,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 200,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|NBA 2K19 35,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 450,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 5,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19 75,000 Virtual Currency
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K19*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Need For Speed Payback*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Paranautical Activity*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 18
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Seasons After Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Spintires: MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Tacoma*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|The BioWare Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Publisher Sale
|The Council – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge – A Walk in the Park
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge – Augmented Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Tour de France 2018
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Bulletstorm*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Contrast
|Arcade
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Duke Nukem 3D*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
|Duke Nukem Manhattan Project*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC
|Add-On
|33%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC
|Add-On
|33%
|Pub Sale
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|RAW : Realms of Ancient War
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Rock of Ages*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Trine 2*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
