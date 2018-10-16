Horror JRPG The Witch’s House MV Launches October 31 on Steam - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Fummy announced horror JRPG, The Witch’s House MV, will launch for Windows PC via Steam. The game is a remake of the 2012 game, The Witch’s House.

View a trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Witch’s House, originally released in 2012, falls within the tradition of Japanese horror RPGs with heavy emphasis on puzzle-solving and jump scares. Among other entries in the genre such as Ib and Ao Oni, The Witch’s House surprised fans with pixel-art that conceals truly frightening horror.

The Witch’s House is deliberately designed with traps at *almost* every turn–sudden death is unpredictable and it keeps players on their toes. Anything can happen at any time.

With completely remastered visuals, The Witch’s House MV will feel fresh to even the most familiar old-school fans. Fans will also be greeted by a new difficulty mode that includes new events upon completion of the base game.

Key Features:

A horror atmosphere wherein players solve puzzles based on clues found in the house.

Completely reimagined graphics that make for a beautifully terrifying experience.

Brand new unlockable difficulty mode with new events and dialogue.

Violence and gore that are not recommended for the squeamish. Player discretion advised.

Sudden deaths that lurk around every corner and await every misstep.

Items must be used deliberately as players solve the puzzles for themselves.

Fixed save points (just keep an eye out for the talking black cat).

Convenient controls with diagonal movement. Game pads are supporting and recommended.

Head phones *strongly* recommended.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles