Bandai Namco to Publish Cyberpunk 2077 in 24 European Countries

posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe announced it will publish CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 in 24 European countries.

The 24 countries include Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.





"Our current distribution partnership with Bandai Namco is built on the strong foundation and trust developed during our previous projects," said CD Projekt member of the board and SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski in a press release. "We’ve successfully cooperated on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and I’m convinced Bandai Namco will take good care of Cyberpunk 2077."

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe VP of Southern Europe and business development Alberto Gonzalez Lorca added, "CD Projekt RED has become, in just a few years, one of the leading studios in this sector with a truly innovative approach to each game and we are both proud and excited to confirm that we’ll be part of the Cyberpunk 2077 project. We’re looking forward to working once again with CD Projekt RED and distribute another of its games in Europe, providing first-class services to one of the most eagerly awaited games of the coming years."

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

