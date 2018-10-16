The Quiet Man Update to add New Game Plus Mode With Sounds and Speech - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Quiet Man will be getting a free update one week after the game launches that adds a New Game Plus mode. After the first playthrough of the game sounds and speech will be unlocked. The announcement was made during a live stream.

The Quiet Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on November 1 for $14.99 / 1,800 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles