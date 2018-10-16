Fate/Extella Link Gets Switch Trailer - News

Marvelous has released a new trailer for Fate/Extella Link on the Nintendo Switch.

View it below:

Fate/Extella Link first launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2018 and in North America and Europe in Q1 2019. A western release for the Nintendo Switch has not been announced.



