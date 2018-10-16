PS4 Viral Message Exploit Reportedly Fixed - News

The other day we reported on a viral message exploit that appeared to be bricking gamers' PS4 consoles (as users in the comments section pointed out, it was in fact sending them into a crash loop and not bricking them after all).

Sony UK says that it has since fixed the issue with an update and gives the following advice to anyone still impacted by the exploit:

We've since fixed the issue, and it wasn't bricking consoles, just sending them into a crash loop that can be quickly fixed in under 5 minutes. Delete the message on the PS mobile app, go into Safe Mode, use Option 5, console back to normal. ^DB — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) October 15, 2018

