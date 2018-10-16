PS4 Viral Message Exploit Reportedly Fixed

PS4 Viral Message Exploit Reportedly Fixed - News

by Craig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 366 Views

The other day we reported on a viral message exploit that appeared to be bricking gamers' PS4 consoles (as users in the comments section pointed out, it was in fact sending them into a crash loop and not bricking them after all).

Sony UK says that it has since fixed the issue with an update and gives the following advice to anyone still impacted by the exploit:


1 Comments

Sunstrider
Sunstrider (6 hours ago)

This is good and all, but why do we get this important news through a random post, wouldn't an official announcement be better for their consumers to know?

  • +6