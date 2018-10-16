Xbox One System Update Preview Adds Mouse and Keyboard Support - News

Microsoft announced the next Xbox One software update is now rolling out to the Xbox One Preview Alpha Ring for members of the preview program.

The November update will add moues and keyboard support, searching will include more sources, and fixes several issues.

Read the changelog below:

What’s New for Users:

Mouse and Keyboard support

As revealed last month, we are bringing Keyboard and Mouse support to Xbox One! With this new input support at the platform level, developers can now build mouse and keyboard support in their games if and how they choose. It’s important to note that mouse and keyboard support for games is added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers’ discretion.

Warframe will be the first title for you to give mouse and keyboard a try and we are looking forward to your feedback. This feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks and we will be sure to let you know once it is available for you to test.

Be sure to tune into XO18 on November 10th to learn about more games supporting mouse and keyboard input and our partnership with Razer.

Search will now include more sources

Search in guide is expanding to include assist info and games you have “Ready to Install” or currently own as part of your memberships, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, and more! It makes it easier than ever to find the game you are looking for and start playing.

Experiments

A subset of Xbox Insiders may see some experimental features in addition to what’s listed above. These are designed to gauge interest and solicit feedback from a more focused group.

As always, thanks to all the Xbox Insiders for your feedback. Your insight and input is both critical and crucial to making a better Xbox experience for gamers around the world.

Fixes:

My Games and Apps

Fixed navigation issues in My Games and Apps that caused some users not able to select certain tiles in their collection.

We have fixed the issue users were experiencing with the crashing of games or the Youtube app when you are either launching or resuming the Youtube app and switching between games and the app.

System

System Memory and Performance fixes in this build to help with system and spatial audio performance.

Known Issues

Avatars

It can take up to 10 seconds to view an Avatar on the profile screen after creating a new Avatar.

Media remote

The volume up and down is not functioning when using the media remote. Workaround – Use your TV remote or voice controls.

My Games and Apps

We are tracking an issue in which game and app updates are not automatically downloading and installing.

Power

We are tracking an issue in which the console is fully powering off when it is placed into Instant On mode.

Profile Color

Sometimes users may encounter the incorrect Profile color when powering on the console.

Virtual Keyboard

Predictive text in not working in the Virtual Keyboard.

