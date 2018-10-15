Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Dreamloop Games announced the shoot 'em up, Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax is an engaging one-to-four player couch co-op action shooter game, combining shoot ’em up and brawler-like gameplay with light RPG elements. Choose from different game modes, gameplay settings, mechs, weapons, and upgrades to customize your experience freely. Soar through space, defeat evil and save the future… from itself!

Key Features:

Local co-op for up to four players.

Five badass player characters, with their distinct special abilities and superweapons.

A vast arsenal of primary and secondary weapons.

An extensive and customizable list of game settings; play the way you want.

A light touch of RPG-mechanics, just for fun.

A 10-level campaign with a tongue-in-cheek story to tie it together.

Endless Gauntlet-mode that gets progressively harder as you play.

Challenge mode with five predefined challenges.

An amazing, album-length soundtrack (downloadable content).

A disco ball.

A character named Gundula von Übelvamp.

No shocking plot twists in the end, like totally.

You can always trust bullet points.

