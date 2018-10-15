Disgaea 5 Complete Steam Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher NIS America announced Disgaea 5 Complete will launch for Windows PC via Steam on October 22 for $39.99. It will be available for $29.99 until October 29.





Here is an overview of the game:

In a universe ruled by Overlords, only one shall prevail!

Disgaea 5 Complete tells a tale of revenge and rebellion. As a new and terrible Overlord named Void Dark seeks to enslave the countless Netherworlds, one young demon has stood to end his reign—Killia. In Disgaea 5 Complete, lead Killia and his tenacious army of rebels on their dark and dangerous path to vengeance. Filled with more over-the-top action and hilarious writing than ever before, Disgaea 5 Complete’s damage numbers are surely headed for the record books.

Disgaea 5 Complete is a strategy RPG that offers hundreds of hours of over-the-top, award-winning gameplay. The game includes all 8 bonus scenarios, 4 fan-favorite characters, and 3 character classes that were originally DLC in the PlayStation 4 release of Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance.

Aim for the top in this crazy, nonstop strategy RPG of ridiculous proportions!

Key Features:

The Complete Disgaea 5 Experience – Enjoy the full Disgaea 5 story along with eight bonus scenarios, four fan-favorite characters, and three character classes from the Disgaea series!

– Enjoy the full Disgaea 5 story along with eight bonus scenarios, four fan-favorite characters, and three character classes from the Disgaea series! A Legendary RPG Series Reborn – The latest flagship RPG from the most prolific strategy RPG developer in the world welcomes newcomers and veterans alike with a brand-new story and dials the hilarity and strategy up to level 9999!

– The latest flagship RPG from the most prolific strategy RPG developer in the world welcomes newcomers and veterans alike with a brand-new story and dials the hilarity and strategy up to level 9999! Hundreds of Hours of Content – Following Disgaea tradition, Disgaea 5 Complete offers hundreds of hours of deep strategic content.

– Following Disgaea tradition, Disgaea 5 Complete offers hundreds of hours of deep strategic content. Deep Strategic Battles – Engage in exciting tactical battles with inventive systems like Magichange, Geo Effects, Alliance Attacks, Character Towers, and more!

– Engage in exciting tactical battles with inventive systems like Magichange, Geo Effects, Alliance Attacks, Character Towers, and more! Extensive and Fun Customization – Recruit new units from over 40 jobs and races, then dive in and strengthen them as you see fit in their personal Chara Worlds! Find hundreds of items or make your own at the Alchemist, then power them up and discover hidden abilities in the Item World! Or, if you’re feeling wild, change the rules of the game at the Dark Assembly! The possibilities are endless!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

