Assassin's Creed Odyssey Debuts Second in France

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was unable to topple FIFA 19, which the SELL still has on top in week 40 of its charts. Ubisoft's action game nevertheless appears twice in the top five, with the Xbox One version making it to fourth. Super Mario Party enters the chart in third place, proving once more that Nintendo's mascot is hugely popular in France.

Top sellers per system are as follows:

PS4

FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Odyssey FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party FIFA 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony Yomawari Midnight Shadows

PC

FIFA 19 The Sims 4 World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth

