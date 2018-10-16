Assassin's Creed Odyssey Debuts Second in France - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 325 Views
Assassin's Creed Odyssey was unable to topple FIFA 19, which the SELL still has on top in week 40 of its charts. Ubisoft's action game nevertheless appears twice in the top five, with the Xbox One version making it to fourth. Super Mario Party enters the chart in third place, proving once more that Nintendo's mascot is hugely popular in France.
Top sellers per system are as follows:
PS4
- FIFA 19
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
Xbox One
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- FIFA 19
- Forza Horizon 4
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Party
- FIFA 19
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
- Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps
- Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
Playstation Vita
- Punch Line
- Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony
- Yomawari Midnight Shadows
PC
- FIFA 19
- The Sims 4
- World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth
That's the power of the most popular sport of the world.
I was going to mock it, but there's no shame in losing out to FIFA.
2 Comments