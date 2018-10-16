Four Corpse Party Titles Heading to PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

XSEED Games has announced some continued investment in the Corpse Party franchise today, namely that it's continuing to port older games in the series to PC.

Via GameInformer, the company revealed that Corpse Party: Book of Shadows (previously released on PSP), Corpse Party: Blood Drive (previously released on Vita), Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash (previously a Japan-only PSP game), and Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient will all be releasing on PC in the coming months.

Book of Shadows and Blood Drive complete the original trilogy (the first game is already available on PC), while Hysteric Birthday Bash is a romantic comedy spin-off starring series antagonist Sachiko. Dead Patient, meanwhile, is a sequel that is loosely tied to the events of the original trilogy.

Book of Shadows will be the first to release on October 29th, followed by the remaining games in the coming months.

