Resident Evil 2 Gets Licker Battle Gameplay Video

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 316 Views

GameSpot has released a new gameplay video for the remake of Resident Evil 2 that features a battle with a Licker.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

5 Comments

ZODIARKrebirth
ZODIARKrebirth (1 hour ago)

will be interesting to play first the original before the remake will be released

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

Why does it look like Venom?

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

hmm, I'm actually getting less interested with each video. Just doesn't seem like my kind of game :(

Immersiveunreality
Immersiveunreality (2 hours ago)

Looks really good.

trunkswd
trunkswd (3 hours ago)

Thanks to user CaptainExplosion in the forums for sharing the video - http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/thread.php?id=237990

