Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts Despite Huge Drop in Physical Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/Ukie for the week ending October 13. Physical sales for the game were nearly 50 percent lower than Call of Duty: WWII. This is low enough to make it the worst launch at retail for a game in the franchise since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

While physical sales are way down compared to last year, the game did set a new record for Activision with the highest day one digital sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey WWE 2K19 Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Super Mario Party Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Shadow of the Tomb Raider Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

