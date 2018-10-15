SkyScrappers Headed to Switch - News

Developers Ground Shatter and Ant Workshop announced the multiplayer fighting game, SkyScrappers, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 29 for $10.50 / £7.99.

"In many ways, the Switch is the natural fit for SkyScrappers," said director James Parker. "With its pick-up and play controls and couch multiplayer, it’s never been easier for a group of friends to grab a JoyCon and jump into the high-rise action. And the new vertical Tate Mode finally brings to realization the authentic arcade experience that we’ve craved since we came up with the game."

Thanks DualShockers.

