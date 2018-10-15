Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Gets Live Gameplay Video - News

/ 398 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Famitsu earlier today held a live stream that featured Grasshopper Manufacture director Goichi Suda playing the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.

View it below:





Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles