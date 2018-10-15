Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 426 Views
Nintendo has announced Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch alongside the game on November 2 for $359.99.
The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch, a doc, carrying case, and a download code for Diablo III: Eternal Collection.
View a trailer the bundle below:
The bundle in North America will only be available at GameStop.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Its good to see two of my favourite companies working together again. Lets hope this is many things to come. Shame about the download Code but that art on the box and console looks great.
joysticks remain the same -.-'
Download code only FFS
Nintendo, one of those companies that makes a "bundle" but charge you full price and when you expect a physical copy of the game you then realize is a download code. But then the greedy are other companies...
4 Comments