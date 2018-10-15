Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch alongside the game on November 2 for $359.99.

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch, a doc, carrying case, and a download code for Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

View a trailer the bundle below:

The bundle in North America will only be available at GameStop.

