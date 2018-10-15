Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition High-Res Textures Will be Free DLC on PC - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer tri-Ace announced the high-resolution textures for Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition on Windows PC will be free DLC called "High Resolution Texture Pack."

Steamã«ãŠãã¾ã—ã¦ã€DLCã€ŽRESONANCE OF FATEâ„¢/END OF ETERNITYâ„¢ 4K/HD EDITION - HIGH RESOLUTION TEXTURE PACKã€ã®é…ä¿¡ã‚’äºˆå®šã—ã¦ãŠã‚Šã¾ã™ã€‚ã“ã¡ã‚‰ã¯é«˜è§£åƒåº¦ã®ãƒ†ã‚¯ã‚¹ãƒãƒ£ã‚’åˆ©ç”¨ã™ã‚‹ãŸã‚ã®ç„¡æ–™DLCã¨ãªã‚Šã¾ã™ã€‚ pic.twitter.com/aa3GqHvKUC — END OF ETERNITY å…¬å¼ (@EoE_OFFICIAL_TA) October 15, 2018

Resonance of Fate 4K / HD Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on October 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles