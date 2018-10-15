Rhythm Game Pianista: The Legendary Virtuoso Announced for Switch - News

Developer Superb Corp. has announced rhythm game, Pianista: The Legendary Virtuoso, for the Nintendo Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Pianista: The Legendary Virtuoso is a high-end piano music game. Play premium sounds in a game designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Beautifully-tuned music and marvelous technique awaits. Lay your fingers on the controller to explore the sound of the piano.

Key Features:

Matinee – Choose four keys or six keys to perform, and select three songs to play. Challenge the high score to compete with others in rank. Hidden stages also become available when you clear special missions.

– Choose four keys or six keys to perform, and select three songs to play. Challenge the high score to compete with others in rank. Hidden stages also become available when you clear special missions. Concours – Packaged challenges sorted by different themes. This mode features various difficulty and missions. Show your best performance in Concours.

– Packaged challenges sorted by different themes. This mode features various difficulty and missions. Show your best performance in Concours. Ensemble – Use the Joy-Cons to perform a duet. Create your own play-style using different piano skins, speed options, and more with friends for the best results.

– Use the Joy-Cons to perform a duet. Create your own play-style using different piano skins, speed options, and more with friends for the best results. Library – Check your play status, as well as the world’s famous composers and their songs.

– Check your play status, as well as the world’s famous composers and their songs. Piano – There are many piano skins to collect, which are inspired by world famous paintings. Clear special missions to complete your collection!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

