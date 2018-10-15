Zangyura Headed to Switch - News

Platine Dispositif announced the 2004 "deathmatic action" game, Zangyura, is coming to the Nintendo Switch "and more" as Super Zangyura.

A prototype will be playable at Digital Games Expo 2018 in Akihabara on November 4.





The original game is a Castlevania-inspired game set in a castle with puzzles and traps.

